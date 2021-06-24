Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

