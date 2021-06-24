Investors Buy Large Volume of Winnebago Industries Call Options (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,568 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,645% compared to the typical volume of 385 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WGO opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

