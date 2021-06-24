Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,524% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

