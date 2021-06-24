Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,848 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,656% compared to the average volume of 333 call options.
Epizyme stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.28.
Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.
About Epizyme
Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.
