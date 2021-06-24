Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,848 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,656% compared to the average volume of 333 call options.

Epizyme stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

