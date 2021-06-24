Investors Buy High Volume of Tejon Ranch Call Options (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,501 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,488% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.
Shares of TRC opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.22 million, a P/E ratio of -514.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.78.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
