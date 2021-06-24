Investors Buy High Volume of Tejon Ranch Call Options (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,501 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,488% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

Shares of TRC opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.22 million, a P/E ratio of -514.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

