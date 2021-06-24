Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pentair (PNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pentair (NYSE: PNR) recently:

6/17/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Pentair is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $78.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Pentair was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

4/27/2021 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pentair’s first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues improved year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from strong demand in the residential focused businesses amid the pandemic. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses has picked up lately. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.80 and $2.95 in 2021. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 15%. However, impacts of the pandemic on commercial filtration business in Europe and certain portions of Industrial & Flow Technologies segment and material cost inflation remain concerns. Nevertheless, Pentair will gain from restructuring initiatives, productivity improvement, price hikes and cost control. Focus on digital transformation, innovation and acquisitions will also aid growth.”

4/26/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $65.99. 27,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Pentair by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

