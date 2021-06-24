Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boralex (BLX)

Boralex (TSE: BLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/18/2021 – Boralex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Boralex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Boralex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$43.00.

5/11/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$52.00 to C$48.00.

5/7/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

5/6/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Boralex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Boralex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$55.00.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$38.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 82.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

