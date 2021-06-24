Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $904.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $846.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $911.35. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

