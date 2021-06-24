International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $596.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. Analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 44.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

