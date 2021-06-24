Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.10.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$20.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.64. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.67. The firm has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

