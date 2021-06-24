Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $85.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.90. 3,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,473,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

