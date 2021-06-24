Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $109.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s previous close.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.78. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.