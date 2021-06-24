Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 92,569 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 116.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 137,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,065.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

INTC stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,819,432. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $224.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.