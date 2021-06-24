Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITR. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$3.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.83. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.35 and a 12-month high of C$5.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

