Integra Resources Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ITRG opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

