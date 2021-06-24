Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $282,141.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,301 shares of company stock worth $4,894,983 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,135,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.