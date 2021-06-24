Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at $326,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90.

On Monday, April 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $73,736.12.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,266. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Zuora by 19.2% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Zuora by 7.7% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 223,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $1,732,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zuora by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

