Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 174,330 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

