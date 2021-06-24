Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Sells $413,850.06 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPLD. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,647,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $16,922,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 32.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after buying an additional 345,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.