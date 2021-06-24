Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Sells 6,809 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Philip Titterton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96.

TTMI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,963. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after buying an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,629,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.