Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO Sells $1,114,320.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on PGR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.
About The Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.