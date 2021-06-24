Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO Sells $1,114,320.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

