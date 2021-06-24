Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells 2,598 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $57,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 26,278 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $574,174.30.

On Monday, June 14th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00.

Shares of SUMO opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.