Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells 333 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78.

On Thursday, April 1st, Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00.

SEDG opened at $265.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.