Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Sells 53,100 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.36, for a total value of C$762,712.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,585.57.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.74, for a total value of C$573,318.00.

Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.