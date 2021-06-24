Insider Selling: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Sells 8,827 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RF Industries stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,746. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.80 and a beta of 1.12.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RFIL. B. Riley raised their target price on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

