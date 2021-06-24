Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells 2,421 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

