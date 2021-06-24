Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Sells $297,600.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

