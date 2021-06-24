Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 8,927 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,563,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $175.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

