Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells $457,070.97 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,390.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Serge Topjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84.

MAX stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.43.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

