Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 83,334 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65.

On Monday, May 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06.

On Monday, April 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26.

K stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kellogg by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 398,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

