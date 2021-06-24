Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GDDY opened at $85.48 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.01.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
