Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GDDY opened at $85.48 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.01.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

