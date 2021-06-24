Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after acquiring an additional 761,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

