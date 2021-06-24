Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells 5,239 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $141,714.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $464,954.32.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 430,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 78.29. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Datto’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

