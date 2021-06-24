Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $106,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after buying an additional 851,128 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $15,616,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,390,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

