Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $754,000.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $609,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $107.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.28.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

