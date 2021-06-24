Insider Selling: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Director Sells $3,146,000.00 in Stock

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860,208.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

