Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $150,170.04 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,699.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32.

Shares of AGIO opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. Barclays boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

