Insider Buying: Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, A. Akiva Katz bought 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40.

On Thursday, April 15th, A. Akiva Katz purchased 109,812 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,767,973.20.

On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -99.35 and a beta of 1.04.

CLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

