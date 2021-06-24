Insider Buying: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Purchases $12,500.00 in Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Robert Gray bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

