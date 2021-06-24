Insider Buying: Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) CEO Buys $4,925,000.00 in Stock

Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) CEO Marshall Kiev purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FIII opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Forum Merger III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 1st quarter worth $2,494,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Forum Merger III during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the first quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the first quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the first quarter worth $181,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Forum Merger III in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

