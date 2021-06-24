INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30. INmune Bio has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

