Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $292,213.19 and $2,734.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00104836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00167584 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,054.96 or 1.00136819 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.