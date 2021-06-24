Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Independent Bank Group worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.34. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

