iHuman (NYSE:IH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iHuman (NYSE:IH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.12 million-34.65 million.

NYSE IH opened at $10.04 on Thursday. iHuman has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

