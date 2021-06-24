IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases Earnings Results

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $112.74. 24,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33. IHS Markit has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.86.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.