IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.78. 30,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,381. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.86.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

