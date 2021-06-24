IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.78. 30,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,381. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.
In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About IHS Markit
IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.