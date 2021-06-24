IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $111.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

