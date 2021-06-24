iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up to $26.77

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.77, but opened at $27.74. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 5,367 shares traded.

IHRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

