iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of IHRT opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

