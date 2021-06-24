IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $614.54. 2,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $554.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.57 and a 12 month high of $617.46.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

